Lahore - The Punjab Cabinet in its 37th meeting on Monday took some vital decisions as it took up a 14-point agenda under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Covering a wide range of subjects, it approved amendments in certain rules and broadening of the tax-net for better financial management.

The meeting decided to bring the localities outside rating areas along national, provincial highways and Motorways under the property tax net under Punjab Finance Act, 2019 in addition to agricultural properties.

The meeting approved transfer of 28-Kanal Auqaf land in Sialkot to the Army.

The meeting reviewed the Local Government Land Use Plan Rules, 2020 and directed to constitute a committee for a fresh review of land use plan rules.

The meeting approved the amendment in Section 14-A of the code of criminal procedure as well as the draft of Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Rules, 2019 for registration of organizations managing accommodation under Section 20-A.

The decision to withdraw Section 14-A of the code of criminal procedure was approved as well. Amendment in Punjab Motor Vehicles Transaction Licenses Rules, 2015 was approved.

Following this amendment, the security fee to be charged from the unauthorised dealer with more than 10-year business experience will be equivalent to the authorised car dealer for registration.

While unauthorized dealers with less than 10-year market experience will be charged double security fees as compared to authorized dealers.

The meeting approved amendments and reinforcement of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Act, 2014. The number of members will be increased from 23 to 27 and tehsil level committees will also be constituted.

Approval was also granted to upgrade Emerson College Multan to the level of a university and Children’s Hospital and Institute of Child Health Lahore as the University of Child Health along with the approval of the proposed draft of the University of the Child Health.

The school of postgraduate nursing, School of Allied Medical Sciences and Pediatrics School will be established under the university.

Change of names of government-run colleges was approved after phasing out of BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes as BA and MA programmes will be stopped from first January 2021 and no new admissions will be entertained.

The degree college will be renamed as an associate degree college, the postgraduate college will be changed to graduate college and postgraduate college will be utilized for M.Phil purposes.

Terms and conditions of contract appointment of Abdul Sattar approved

The CM directed the Ministers and Secretaries to ensure their attendance in celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week.

The meeting endorsed the decisions of September 21 and October 6, 2020 cabinet meetings, 41st, 42nd and 43rd meetings of Standing Committees for Finance and Development and 33rd, 34th and 35th meetings of the Standing Committee for Legislation.

Fateha was also offered for the departed soul of the brother of Auqaf Minister Syed-ul-Hassan Shah.

Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, CS and others attended the meeting.

The cabinet will meet again today (Tuesday) to take up the remaining six agenda items. The CM had to leave the cabinet meeting to attend an important meeting at the PM House on Monday.