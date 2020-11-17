Share:

High prices are words that can damage the poor a lot. The basic human need is to live a better life and to survive in a society. Provision of food and live a healthy life are the two essential basics.

Yet the prices for basic food items are high, for example, the prices of flour, vegetables, sugar and medicines. Why can’t the government control the prices of these items? We do not talk about household things; we just talk about the basic requirement of a human being to live a healthy and good life. Two years and a few months have gone of the PTI government. The economy is not stable and negativity everywhere, these are the factors which are the part of the third world countries, but the question is, why do the poor and middle-class people have to suffer?

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore.