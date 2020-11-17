Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal yesterday reviewed overall performance of NAB and expressed satisfaction over it and said that priority of bureau is to logically conclude mega corruption cases. A high powered meeting held on Monday at NAB headquarters with Chairman NAB in the chair.

He said that Operation and Prosecution departments have been activated further for improving buraus’s overall performance

Chairman further said: “the bureau had received 53,643 complaints in 2019. Of which 42,760 were disposed of. Likewise the bureau had received 48,591 complaints in 2018. Out of which 41,414 were disposed of. The increase in complaints shows enhanced confidence of people over anti= graft watchdog. NAB had conducted some 1,308 complaint verifications, 1,686 inquiries and 609 investigations.”

He said NAB has excellent conviction ratio of 68.8 per cent which significant achievement in white collar crimes. The meeting reviewed the references which are under trial in Accountability Courts and decided that the Operations and Prosecution departments should pursue the cases in light of concrete evidence,

authentic documents and statements.

The meeting also decided to improve the standard of confirmation of complaint,inquiries and investigations.

The meeting decided to start different short courses for investigation officers and prosecutors under the supervision of experienced expert to bring them at par to meet modern day needs.

Chairman said that the CIT should be tasked to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations through CIT (Combined Investigations Teams). The persistent monitoring of NAB headquarters and regional bureaus will be ensured, he added.

Some 1,230 corruption references are under trial in various Accountability Courts, he said ,adding, that the cases should be pursued more vigorously so that the looted amount could be recovered and

deposited in the national exchequer.

He said NAB’s performance has been lauded by distinguished national

and international institutions. The motto of NAB is corruption free Pakistan, he added.

He asked NAB officers to pursue the policy of zero tolerance vigorously. NAB is a public friendly institution and each visitors should be dealt with respect, and honour and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard, he said.

He said;“Forensic Science Laboratory has been established in NAB Rawalpindi. In this laboratory 15,747 question documents, 300 finger prints, 74 digital devises e.i laptops, mobile phones, hard disks were analysed in 2019. NAB is the chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption forum. NAB is role model for Saarc counties. The bureau has inked MoU with China for transparency of CPEC projects. This will help providing corruption free environment and benefiting each others experiences for eradication of corruption.”

Chairman directed reginal bureaus to conclude complaint verifications,

inquiries and investigations as per law so that the investigations against the corrupt could be taken to logical conclusion.