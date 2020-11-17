Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on Monday approved the “Transaction Structure” for the divestment of 96.6% shares of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC).

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) here at the Cabinet Division.

The committee considered and approved the “Transaction Structure” for the divestment of 96.6% shares of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC). CCoP also directed the Ministry of Industries and Production for the amicable and earliest resolution of issues related to regular employees of HEC. CCoP also instructed the Power Division (Ministry of Energy) to consider extending the validity of Type Testing License of Heavy Mechanical Complex.

CCoP also constituted a committee, chaired by Minister for Industries and Production, and its members include Chairman Board of Investment, Chairman Privatisation Commission, Secretary Finance, Adviser to PM on Austerity and Institutional Reforms and SAPM on Energy, to improve upon the transaction structure for Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation in consultation with the appointed Financial/Transaction Adviser for further incorporation of market requirements.

CCoP also approved the recommendation of the Privatization Commission Board to authorize the Chairman/Secretary of the Privatisation Commission to inturn, authorize officers of the Commission to open, operate and close accounts in scheduled banks for the execution of privatization transactions including other operations in compliance with SBP guidelines.

The Financial Adviser appointed by the Privatisation Commission (PC) for the sale of properties owned or controlled by the federal government briefed the CCoP on the bid price for the auctioned properties and sought guidelines for the remaining part of the transactions. ECC was briefed that out of the 27 properties, the bid price for 23 has been received. CCoP directed the FA to recommend a way forward on 2 unsold properties in Multan and Rahim Yar Khan. The committee also directed to engage the chief secretaries of KP and Punjab to resolve pending issues relating to 2 properties in Swat and Lahore.

In order to smoothly conduct the process of privatisation, CCoP approved a model questionnaire that would help in gathering all the relevant information regarding the entity that has been approved for privatisation. The committee also directed that all Ministries/Divisions and SOEs (having assets in the privatization list) will provide information required in the model questionnaire to the Privatisation Commission within 30 days from the date such request reaches the Ministry/ Division/SOE.

CCoP also constituted a Committee to look into various sectoral issues related to the Privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited. The Committee will include Adviser Finance and Revenue, Minister for Privatization, Secretaries of Finance, Power & Petroleum Divisions, SAPM on Energy and representatives of NEPRA as members and will meet within week to deliberate on the way forward. This Committee will specify issues and set up guidelines for addressing all the pending issues with relevant quarters.

CCoP approved the Transaction Structure for the privatization of the House Building Finance Company Limited. The decision was already taken in CCoP of August 21st 2020 but not ratified by the cabinet (for the want of some additional information regarding the profitability and other issues of the entity). The Privatisation Commission briefed the CCoP that if the transaction proceeds ahead, the new investor can bring in capital, operational expertise, capacity enhancement of HBFCL and new product development, which would eventually enhance its profitability and market share in housing mortgage for middle and low income groups of the society. CCoP accepted the proposal for moving ahead with the transaction structure for divestment.

In order to fully comply with the requirements of section 35 of the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000, CCoP approved the guidelines for all concerned Ministries/ Divisions to ensure that the management of public sector enterprises, falling under the domain of the Privatisation Commission, runs smoothly. The guidelines direct all concerned to comply with the model checklist of the actions that may be taken/should not be taken by an enterprise on the privatisation list, as well as other instructions issued by the Privatisation Commission for each transaction from time to time. The CCoP directed to resolve all the issues concerning a PSE before the initiation of its privatisation process and fully cooperate with the PC during the process and inclusion of the members of the Privatisation Commission Board and other officers on the Boards of representative PSEs borne on the privatisation list, as deemed appropriate on recommendations of the PC Board.