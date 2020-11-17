Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and Chief of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Ch Shujaat Hussain was discharged from Services Hospital on Monday after the doctors gave him a “clean chit” about his health.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was admitted to the hospital in Lahore on November 6 after he felt difficulty in breathing due to chest infection. He remained under treatment at the Hospital's private block for 11 days. The Punjab government had constituted a medical board to supervise his treatment.

Principal SIMS Prof Dr Amjad Monday told reporters on Monday that Ch Shujaat’s health had significantly improved and he would spend the night at his home.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi arrived at Services Hospital and inquired about the health of the PML leader. He commended Ch Shujaat as the leader who would exhibit utmost tolerance in politics.

Several political personalities visited Ch Shujaat Hussain to inquire about his health at the hospital in the last two weeks. .

Also, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Abul Khabeer Azad called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Monday and enquired about the health of former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain. Senator Kamil Ali Agha was also present.

Thanking them, Ch Parvez Elahi said that presently Pakistan needed peace and brotherhood and Ulema from all schools of thoughts should gather at one platform to give a message of stability and peace in Pakistan.