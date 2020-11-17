Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the PTI candidates over their victory in Gilgit-Baltistan election. In a statement, the CM said the voters had reposed their unflinching trust over Prime Minister Imran Khan. It has also proved that PTI is the most popular party, he added.

The people have stood with sincere leadership that transparently delivers to them.

The CM maintained the voters have chosen the PTI because of its immaculate performance and it is also the success of the agenda of introducing change and building a new Pakistan.

It proves the success of the transparent governance and voters have shown their trust over the PTI leadership, he stated.

The CM stressed the negative politics of the looters has been buried and the people have shown a mirror to those engaged in useless agitation.

The collusion of the opposition, aimed at saving the looted money, has also been fully rejected by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, the CM concluded.