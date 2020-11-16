Share:

ISLAMABAD- Observed with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the faint galaxy featured in this image is known as UGC 12588. Unlike many spiral galaxies, UGC 12588 displays neither a bar of stars across its center nor the classic prominent spiral arm pattern. Instead, to a viewer, its circular, white and mostly unstructured center makes this galaxy more reminiscent of a cinnamon bun than a mega-structure of stars and gas in space. Lying in the constellation of Andromeda in the Northern hemisphere, this galaxy is classified as a spiral galaxy.