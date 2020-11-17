Share:

KARACHI - Four more patients of coronavirus died overnight rising the death toll to 2,751 and 848 new cases emerged when 11,596 samples were tested rising the tally to 156,528, said a statement issued from CM House in Monday.

So far 1,820,427 tests have been conducted against which 156,528 cases were detected, of them 92 percent or 143,252 patients recovered, including 545 overnight.

Currently, 10,525 patients are under treatment, of them 10,020 in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 499 at different hospitals. The condition of 376 patients is stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 848 new cases, 592 have been detected from Karachi, including 264 from East, 152 from South, 76 from Central, 43 from Korangi, 31 from Malir and 26 from West.

Hyderabad has 81 cases, Jamshoro 29, Sukkur and Thatta 13 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 11 each, Tando Allahyar nine, Shikarpur and Tando Mohammad Khan seven each, Kambar, Larkana and Matiari five each, Jacobabad, and Naushehroferoze four each, Badin and khotki three each, Kashmore two, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar one each.