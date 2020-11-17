ISLAMABAD - Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Monday remained undecided on closure of educational institutions in the country after a surge in novel coronavirus cases.
The meeting held at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) was chaired by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood. All the provincial education ministers attended the meeting and presented the COVID-19 situation in educational institutions of their respective provinces.
According to an official statement released by the Education Ministry, the IPEMC didn’t reach any final decision regarding closure or early winter vacations in schools.
It said that the IPEMC will meet again on November 23 to take any final decision on the subject.
In the meeting, the Secretary Health also presented recommendations.
Officials said that the ministry of health had recommended early winter vacations in schools till December 31.
the provincial education ministers also presented situation reports of their respective provinces in the educational institutions.
Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmmod said that the final decision on closure of schools or starting the winter vacations will be taken in a meeting on November 23.
He also said that the IPEMC discussion and recommendations will be presented in the National Coordination Committee (NCC).