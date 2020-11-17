Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Monday remained undecid­ed on closure of educational institutions in the country af­ter a surge in novel coronavi­rus cases.

The meeting held at the Na­tional Command and Oper­ations Centre (NCOC) was chaired by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood. All the provincial education minis­ters attended the meeting and presented the COVID-19 situa­tion in educational institutions of their respective provinces.

According to an official state­ment released by the Educa­tion Ministry, the IPEMC didn’t reach any final decision regard­ing closure or early winter va­cations in schools.

It said that the IPEMC will meet again on November 23 to take any final decision on the subject.

In the meeting, the Secretary Health also presented recom­mendations.

Officials said that the minis­try of health had recommend­ed early winter vacations in schools till December 31.

the provincial education min­isters also presented situa­tion reports of their respective provinces in the educational in­stitutions.

Federal Minister for Educa­tion Shafqat Mahmmod said that the final decision on clo­sure of schools or starting the winter vacations will be taken in a meeting on Novem­ber 23.

He also said that the IPEMC discussion and recommenda­tions will be presented in the National Coordination Commit­tee (NCC).