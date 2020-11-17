Share:

NAWABSHAH - A meeting of the Police Welfare Committee was held at the office of Deputy Inspector General Police, chaired by DIG police Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh. The DIG handed over cheques totaling Rs1 million to 20 widows of police officers and jawans belonging to district Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and district Naushehroferoze who had recently expired. Apart from that DIG also handed over cheques of total amounting Rs977140/- under the head of retirement grant/fund to 37 retired employees of the police department. The DIG also handed over cheques of amounting Rs9 million to 17 daughters of martyred police personnel on account of expenses of dowry.