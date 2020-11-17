Share:

KARACHI - Excise police Karachi arrested drug pusher, recovered 14 kilogram hashish and impounded vehicle on Monday. Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer S M Sadeqain along with his team raided near Ghulaman-e-Abbas School on Mari Pur Road and recovered 14kg hashish from Toyota Hilux bearing registration number KN-5542. The excise police confiscated the recovered hashish, arrested drug pusher identified as Dadullah and impounded the vehicle. A case was registered against the detainee and investigation was underway. In a statement, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the action taken by the excise police against drug peddlers in Karachi is commendable and he has also directed the officers to intensify action against drug peddlers to protect the younger generation from the harmful effects of drugs.