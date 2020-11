Share:

PESHAWAR - At least eight people were killed and 11 others wounded when a passenger van skidded off the road and fell into a ditch on Kaka Sahib Road in Nowshera district on Monday. Police and rescue workers said the van (P-2362), carrying passengers from Kaka Sahib to Nowshera Cantt fell into a ditch after its driver identified as Usman lost control of the vehicle on slippery road.