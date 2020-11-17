BAHAWALPUR   -  An extensive lecture on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) was held at the Main Auditorium of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with Shaan Rehamatallil Alameen (PBUH) week on Monday.  Former Vice-Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof Dr Akram Chaudhry delivered the lecture.  He talked about various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).  Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob gave the shield to the visiting speaker.