ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that people of Gilgit Baltisttan (GB) zealously participated in polls and rejected the narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a news conference here yesterday, he said that people of GB made successful electoral process and took participation in the polls enthusiastically.

He said People of Gilgit Baltisttan voted for their upright future and rejected narrative of Nawaz Sharif. “People of Gilgit Baltisttan have rejected the narrative of PDM,” said Senator Shibli Faraz adding defeated elements have started plethora of rigging allegations.

He said, it is the habitual exercise of Opposition that they termed the elections fair and transparent, in which they had won and alleged rigging if lost the elections. The minister said that the Opposition have developed this mindset that no one should raise finger at their corruption.

He also stated that the Opposition is staging protests instead of replying to their corruption. Elements who have robbed national exchequer will be held accountable, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He said the senior most leadership of Opposition campaigned for the elections but they did not have any moral reason to tell on which basis they wanted people’s vote.

Both the parties in their ten year tenures did nothing for the people in the sectors of education, health and industry and only paid lip service, he said adding the media fully covered the election campaign with their cameras and teams.

The minister said the Opposition was talking about rigging before and after the elections.

Opposition was changing its narrative and now it was being said that people of Gilgit Baltistan always go with the federal government.

Shibli stressed that the elections were free, fair and transparent adding PTI could have won more seats had the Opposition’s claims of rigging were accepted.

The PTI got majority in the elections, he said adding for the Opposition only those elections were fair in which it will win.

Opposition did the same thing in 2018 and cried about rigging without giving any proofs, he recalled.

The minister said PTI waged struggle for transparency in elections and it raised the issue of rigging in 2018 in the Election Commission, Parliament, the courts and four constituencies were opened on its demand.

Opposition sitting in assemblies was getting paid while Maulana Fazlur Rehman contested election in the Parliament for the post of President. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost the election from his home constituency and then he won the National Assembly seat from Lahore.

He said leaders of opposition parties did not want to pursue allegations of rigging further admitting that the elections in Gilgit Baltistan were fair.

He said the Sharif family, ministers of PML-N, and its second tier leadership were involved in corruption. Now the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and anti-corruption department with the permission of the courts would go after corrupt people in political parties. “We have data and we will go after the corrupt as people of Pakistan have given the mandate to PTI to hold the corrupt accountable.”