Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections is a clear manifestation of people’s trust in the party leadership. Leading a rally in connection with PTI victory in the GB election here at Dubai Chowk, Allama Iqbal Town, the Minister said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan showed maturity by rejecting those having anti-Pakistan narrative.

He said the GB polls victory proved that the people of that area had complete confidence and trust in the leadership of Imran Khan and his policies. A large number of people, PTI workers and PP-160 voters actively participated in the rally. Congratulating PM Imran Khan and winning candidates in the GB election, Mian Mehmood said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan reposed full trust in the PTI.

and altogether rejected the parties with agenda of negative politics. He added that the parties doing politics with anti-state narrative must revisit their narrative.