Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president and the leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh congratulates and pays rich tributes to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for peaceful elections, and especially to the women voters who came out of their homes and casted their vote.

Addressing a press conference at Huaind Lakhani secretariat on Monday flanked by PTI leaders Jan Sher Junejo and Ali Mir Jat, he said the elections were held in free and fair atmosphere. He said that the narrative of the PDM had failed and the conspiracies of PML-N being foiled. He said the people of Gilgit were educated and well aware, giving the message to opposition that PTI was not selected but elected by the people of Pakistan.

Haleem Adil said the people of Gilgit listened to all parties and then took their own decision. He said economy was on a better trajectory and value of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar was increasing. He said Maulana tried his best but in vain. He alleged that in Gilgit, the PPP and PML-N had spread corruption, adding that Bilawal Bhutto claimed to make Gilgit another Sindh. The people of Gilgit had already seen the worsening condition of Sindh and they did not give vote to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he added. He asserted the resources of Sindh were used in Gilgit elections.

Haleem Adil praised the police performance in Alisha case. He said the sections of the Zainab case incident should be included in this case. He stressed that the arrested accused should be given exemplary punishment. He assured his role to be played in this case for the arrest of the absconders at the earliest. He said we were of the opinion that such culprits should be publicly hanged, but the PPP had opposed this proposal. He said the condemned convicts were now being hanged in the government of Imran Khan.

He said the PMD should not stage rallies due to coronavirus.

He prayed for the early recovery of chief minister Murad Ali Shah, MNA Amir Liaquat and other coronavirus patients.