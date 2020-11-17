Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved establishment of a National Job Portal to provide opportunities to the unemployed youth of the country.

He gave the approval during a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar held here. The Prime Minister said that youth is a precious asset of the country and it is priority of the PTI government to empower them.

On the occasion, Dar briefed the prime minister about the Kamyab Jawan programme and progress on the provision of loans to the youth.

He also gave a detailed briefing regarding the National Job Portal besides holding consultations for the Tiger Force.

The National Job Portal is part of the digital transformation of Pakistan initiative and will facilitate the unemployed youth to find employment in public sector.

The job portal will also provide citizens with verified information regarding jobs.

Keeping in view merit and transparency, the jobs will be posted through a well-developed back end portal, which helps the employer in hiring the deserving candidates only on merit.

Reviews corona funds utilisation details

Under the initiative, federal departments and agencies will be bound to advertise vacancies on the portal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan who chaired a meeting of the Policy Committee overseeing the Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund to review funds utilization details said yesterday that Pakistanis are the most giving nation and their generosity is legendary.

“Full transparency will be ensured in using donated funds”, Imran Khan assured the meeting, said a press release issued by the PM Office media wing.

The fund received 4.8 billion rupees donations from within Pakistan and overseas. Rupees 1.08 billion were donated by international donors while 3.8 billion rupees were contributed domestically.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister had publicly announced two policies with respect to this fund, committing that these funds would be disbursed through the Ehsaas Emergency Cash to assist the COVID-19 job loss affectees.

A matching funds policy was also announced which stipulated that for every rupee donated into the fund, 4 rupees would be matched by the government and to fulfil this promise, 19.55 billion rupees have been matched by the government.

This amount has supported 2 million families, each of which received 12,000 rupees each as Ehsaas Emergency cash through this funding stream.

The PM COVID Relief Fund has set a new precedent, in terms of transparency and track-ability of donated funds.