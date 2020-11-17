Share:

Karachi - Federal and provincial governments in harmony have decided not to hold Local Body (LB) polls in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said while addressing ‘ Local Body Convention’ arranged by JI district north near Karimi Chowrangi Surjani Town. He said that federal and provincial governments with hand in hand were working to defer LB polls for an indefinite period and wanted to run local government affairs of cities and towns through administrators. Hafiz Naeem said rulers had decided not to initiate afresh population census in Karachi aiming to ascertain factual number of people. “Karachi is a city to around 30 million people and denial to debate on Karachi census issue during recently held Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting on November 11 in Islamabad is an ample verification, rulers are not sincere wit Karachi”, he regretted. He said that ruling governments got agree to fulfill their own interests, but, in case of general public they posed mimicry on pretext of obstacles in process. Resources of Karachi looted with both hands by past rulers and even today ruling elites and political parties were showing indifference with city issues, he deplored. Dilapidated city is being treated like step motherly attitude and citizens are deprived of their civic facilities, he lamented. The present governments in centre and province are incapable to resolve masses issues as work on a number of past development projects did not restart in city including Bus Rapid Mass Transit Green Line project, he remarked. He advised the JI leadership to start campaign and impress upon government to ensure holding of LB polls in an early date.