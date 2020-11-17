Share:

Timergara - Muzaffar Said, staunch Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former KP finance minister, on Monday announced to join Pakistan Peoples’ Party at a workers’ convention at the residence of PPP Lower Dir president and former provincial minister Nawabzada Mehmood Zeb Khan.

PPP central and provincial leaders including former chairman Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, provincial president Humayun Khan, Aijaz Durrani, Akhunzada Chattan, Najmuddin Khan, Rahimdad Khan, Bakht Baidar, Nawabzada Mehmood Zeb Khan, Sahibzada Sanaullah and a large number of PPP workers were present on the occasion.

It was quite unbelievable for JI workers in Lower Dir that their popular leader who had been in the party since his college days and who had twice been elected to provincial assembly on JI ticket and once given portfolio of provincial minister may say good bye to the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Muzaffar Said thanked PPP workers for according warm welcome to him in the convention. “Since long I was highly impressed by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s ideology and that was why in 1993 when I was a student, I had written my thesis on ‘The role of ZA Bhutto’s reformation in Pakistan,’ he said. “I have joined the PPP as worker not as a leader, and will continue to work for the welfare of the poor people,” he said adding many of his supporters would also join PPP soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP leaders claimed that after joining of Muzaffar Said the PPP would become unbeatable in Lower Dir district.

PPP leader Akhunzada Chattan said that PDM public gathering at Peshawar on November 22 would be a referendum against the incumbent “selected incompetent government.” He said the PPP had always struggled for the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law.