Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided in principle to start double shifts in public sector schools of the province.

It was decided in a meeting of the Elementary & Secondary Education Department held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai, provincial Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education Nadeem Chaudhry, Secretary Finance Atif Rahman, Special Secretary to CM and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about commencement of double shifts in schools, transfer of teachers under the E-Transfer Policy and other important matters of the department. The meeting was informed that a comprehensive policy for double shifts in schools had been prepared in consultation with law and establishment departments whereas a committee headed by provincial minister for education has been constituted to implement the policy in letter and spirit.

“Double shifts will be started in public sector schools only on need basis and a criterion to determine the need of any school has been incorporated in the policy,” the meeting was informed. It was further told that teachers of the school, where double shift was to be started, would be given first priority for teaching and if teachers were not available for second shift, then teachers would be hired from a nearby school.

The meeting also approved stipend structure for the teachers of the second shift. Briefing about the E-Transfers Policy of the department it was told that transfer of teachers under the E-Transfer Policy would be made once in a year as per the academic year so that educational activities of the students was not affected. Transfer of teachers from BPS-12 to BPS-18 would be made under the policy as per the pre-defined criteria, it was informed.

The meeting decided to devolve the posting transfer powers of Grade-19 and 20 teaching cadre staff of the department to the lower level. About the progress on the provision of missing facilities of public sector schools, the forum was apprised that since the financial year 2013-14, provision of missing facilities including clean drinking water, electricity, wash rooms and boundary walls had been completed in 68% of the total schools which represents 21385 number of schools adding that work on the provision of missing facilities in rest of schools was in progress.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the high ups of Education Department to complete the provision of missing facilities in the remaining schools within the minimum possible time period. Matters related to decentralised procurement system for the purchase of furniture for government schools also came under discussion and the chair directed the concerned quarters to come up with feasible proposals after reviewing all the aspects of the matter.

The meeting was informed that as per the directives of the provincial cabinet, 850 clerical staff of the department working on the same post had been transferred whereas 1400 more were being transferred. Stressing the need of introducing a uniform examination system in all the education boards of the province, the Chief Minister directed the department to work out a plan to this effect.

He also directed the concerned quarters to fill all the vacancies in all the education boards without any further delay and to start work on the installation of CCTV camera in all the examination halls of the province.