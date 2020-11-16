Share:

Lahore - The Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2020 will roll into action on Tuesday (November 17) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. According to LPC President Omer Sadik, the club organises the eight-goal Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup every year in the memory of Late Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam. “Top ten teams are taking part in this tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Samba Bank, Master Paints, Imperial Holdings, Remount and Price Meter.PK while Pool B includes Barry’s, D Polo, AOS, Diamond Paints/FG Polo and Guard Group/Platinum Homes.” The LPC chief further revealed that the inaugural match of the tournament will be contested between Master Paints and Imperial Holdings at 1:00 pm while D Polo will vie against AOS at 2:00 pm and Diamond Paints/FG Polo will play against Guard Group/Platinum Homes at 3:00 pm.