ISLAMABAD - The mining volume of Thar II Coal Mine Project has reached 117 million tons, and production value has reached Rs 5.3 billion, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

“The annual coal output of Thar project is stable at 3.8 million tons which provides high-quality coal for pithead thermal power stations,” said Song Jiayu, a spokesman of That Project.

“Both Pakistani and Chinese personnel of Thar project stick to our posts day and night, not only ensuring the normal construction of the project, but also completing the annual goals of coal production with high quality and quantity, so as to ensure the coal providing for thermal power stations.

The project has effectively alleviated the shortage of local power resources and optimized the energy distribution in Pakistan,” said Song.

It has also contributed to local employment and economic prosperity. Before it was launched, the residents in Thar region existed on primary agriculture and husbandry, and lived in poverty.

The spokesman said that in order to solve their livelihood problems, the project has recruited a large number of Pakistani staff and taught them the mining construction skills.

At present, there are more than 500 Pakistani employees, accounting for more than 85% of the total employees of the project. It has brought them good income and a comfortable living environment.

“On the macro view, the increase of income has stimulated consumption, which plays a significant role in boosting local economic growth and brings sustainable development to the Sindh province,” says Feng.