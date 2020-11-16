Share:

ISLAMABAD-A controversial Instagram post from Chris Pratt asking fans to vote for his Disney Pixar movie Onward has paid off at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. Pratt, 41, voiced one of two elven brothers with Tom Holland in Onward, which beat out Dolittle, My Spy, Scoob! Sonic the Hedgehog, Call of the Wild, TheWilloughbys and Trolls World Tour.While Pratt and Holland haven’t commented on their movie’s big win, Pratt’s early October post about voting for the movie was quite divisive. Pratt took to Instagram, just a day after the People’s Choice nominations were announced. He shared a promo image from Onward, featuring his character Barley Lightfoot and Holland’s character Ian Lightfoot. ‘With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote. Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #onward,’ Pratt began. ‘The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy. The upcoming 2020 People’s Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity,’ Pratt added.