Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Spokesperson turned down allegations labelled by Pak-Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal against convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and termed his conference a “bundle of lies”.

Reacting to Kamal’s presser earlier in the day, the MQM-P Spokesperson said that “baseless” allegations against Siddiqui reflected “political bankrupt” of PSP. He said that the people of Urban Sindh had already rejected the politics of abuse and would continue to do so.

“Kamal had earlier claimed to bury MQM-P and kite (its electoral symbol) instead the people of Urban Sindh buried that artficial political party and its symbol,” he added.

PSP chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday demanded to put in place a complete ban on the RAW-sponsored MQM with an immediate effect, saying its presence in any form, was a clear threat to the security of Pakistan.

The PTI-led federation and the state itself is keeping the setup, and sleeping cells of RAW alive in Pakistan in the form of MQM-P. Altaf Hussain is being kept alive in Pakistan today in the form of name, tricolour party flag, symbol and letterhead, as these 4 things are being used worldwide to not only defame and malign Pakistan but also hampering Pakistan’s effort to take itself out of FATF grey list, while inside Pakistan the members of MQM-P are part of government with the same party name, flag, symbol and letterhead.

At a press conference at Pakistan House, PSP chief came up with stirring and sensational revelations against the MQM-P convener and member national assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, saying he had been working for the Indian spy agency RAW to destabilise Pakistan from last two decades.

Quoting the joint presser of the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and DG ISPR, who came up with concrete undeniable evidences of MQM’s links with the RAW, the joint presser mentioned names and showed pictures of Indian agents Shahid Muttahida and Adil Ansari, who were arrested from Karachi. Shahid Muttahida himself admitted in his investigation report that it was Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who took them to India for RAW training. The weapons were also hidden and recovered from his present house.

Kamal revealed that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui went to India on the instructions of Altaf Hussain and tore his Pakistani passport by not only opting anti-Pakistan stance but also utter venomous statements against Pakistan.

He was given an Indian diplomatic passport by the Indian government on which he left for the United States where he was placed in the Non Designated List of Terrorists.

He then returned to Pakistan after 13 years and became MNA, minister and now head of MQM Pakistan.