LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Gilgit-Baltistan elections. In a statement issued here, he said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan showed complete trust and confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and his vision and policies aimed at uplift of people of the country.

He said that results in Gilgit-Baltistan election proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the most popular party in the country, and added that a new era of progress and prosperity would begin in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that Ali Amin Gandapur, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Murad Saeed also deserved to be congratulated on the success of PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Senior Minister hoped that all political parties would accept the results “with open heart”. He said the success of PTI buried once for all the useless narrative propagated by the opposition.

People of GB reject narrative

of PML-N, PPP: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ejaz Alam Augustine on Monday congratulated winning candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Gilgit-Baltistan.In a statement, he said that according to unofficial results from Gilgit-Baltistan PTI candidates were winning the election.

The provincial minister said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan rejected the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), adding that they endorsed the view point of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that once again the majority of people expressed confidence over policies and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and this proved that “PTI is the most popular party of the country”.

He added that a new era of development and prosperity would begin in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minister said that people of the country know fully well as to who was working for them and who was just making noise.