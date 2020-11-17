Share:

The Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Beijing from October 26th to 29th, and “the Proposals of the CPC Central Committee on Formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2035) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035”, which to draw blueprint for China’s development in the next 5 years and even 15 years, was adopted during the session. It is not only related to China’s future but also to the world, and has attracted great attention from the international community.

The meeting summarised China’s social development achievements during the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) period. During the 13th FYP period, China’s economy, science and technology, and comprehensive national strength have leapt to a new level, contributing 30 percent to world economic growth. China’s opening up has continued to expand, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has achieved fruitful results, and people’s living standards have improved significantly. In past five years, 55.75 million rural poor people have been lifted out of poverty, the ecological environment has been significantly improved, and the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic has achieved significant results. It is estimated that China’s GDP will exceed 100 trillion Chinese Yuan (about 15 trillion US dollars) in 2020, and the per capita GDP of China will reach more than US$10,000.

The plenum elaborated the long-range objectives of basically achieving modernisation by 2035, and proposed the main goals of China’s economic and social development during the 14th FYP period, which are striving to make new achievements in economic development and make significant progress in the construction of a modern economic system, taking new steps in reform and opening up and shaping a new and higher-level open economic system, making new progress in promoting ecological civilisation and improving the ecological environment continually, raising people’s wellbeing to a new level and consolidating and expanding the results of poverty alleviation, improving governance of the country and socialist democracy and the rule of law significantly.

The plenary meeting recommended that we should keep relying on the advantages of China’s large market, adhere to the guideline of expanding the scale, areas, and depth of opening up to promote international cooperation, to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and to enhance the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road”. And to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen security, and promote common development with a commitment to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits and to the concept of green, open, and clean.

China cannot develop without the world, and the prosperity of the world also needs China. Although the world is facing an increasing number of uncertain and unstable factors and various risks and challenges, under the guidance of new development concepts, China’s economic and social development continues to improve. Only countries which are developing together could be a real development, and only sustainable development is a good development. In an environment of world economic downturn and world political turbulence, China’s stability and development are an important stabiliser and source of power for world peaceful development.

China’s 14th FYP will provide more opportunities for Pakistan’s development. Since President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan in 2015, the bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has continued to deepen, and the construction of CPEC has yielded fruitful results. China has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner for five consecutive years and Pakistan’s largest source of investment for six consecutive years. This October, Lahore “Orange Line”, the first rail transit in South Asia was officially put into operation, and the Matiari to Lahore ±660kV HVDC Transmission Line Project was also completed. Facts have proved that CPEC projects under the epidemic situation still made new progress and have become a powerful booster for Pakistan’s economic recovery.

China and Pakistan are time-tested good friends, good neighbours, good partners, and good brothers. Sino-Pak relations are a banner of China’s diplomacy and an outstanding model of relations between countries with different social systems and different historical cultures. Year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. The two sides will take this opportunity to strengthen high-level exchanges, intensify strategic communication and coordination, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and use practical achievements to present friendship between the two countries, and to jointly build a community of shared futures for China and Pakistan.