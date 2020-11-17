Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday briefed the P-5 envoys about the growing involvement of India in terrorism targeting the neighbours, especially Pakistan.

Pakistan provided evidences to envoys of the UN Security Council permanent members on Indian involvement in fanning terrorism inside its territory, a foreign ministry statement said.

“The ambassadors were briefed at the FO about India’s plans to destabilise Pakistan. A dossier containing the proof was provided to them,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. He said the envoys were told that India’s action and adventurism was a threat to the regional peace.

The P-5 envoys were urged to take up the issue with their respective governments for the sake of peace in the region and the world. Over the weekend, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had held a joint news conference with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar and shared “irrefutable evidence” of India’s policy of state-sponsored terrorism.

“I have spoken about this on several forums and now it is time that the national and international community know about this. I have credible information and irrefutable evidence to prove my claims,” he had said.

He said that India’s intelligence agencies were harbouring banned organisations such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Liberation Army and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

FO rejects India’s bland denial to dossier on state-sponsored terrorism

“They were flushed out of Pakistan but now they are being provided with weapons, improvised explosive devices and ammunition. They have been instructed to target police officials, Ulema (clerics), and other notables,” he added. He said India was targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its intelligence agencies had formed a cell to disrupt CPEC projects.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Army, presented the details of the evidence. “India embraced all banned outfits soon after they were uprooted from Pakistan,” he remarked.

Meanwhile yesterday, Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ denial of the irrefutable evidence provided by Pakistan on Indian state sponsorship of terrorism.

“Fully exposed, India has typically resorted to sophistry, obfuscation and re-fabrication. Bland denials and regurgitation of old litany of charges, however, will not change facts,” said FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement.

He said the dossier presented by Pakistan extensively documented India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

“Since 2001, Pakistan has faced more than 19,000 terrorist attacks on its soil and suffered 83,000 causalities. The direct economic losses have been upward of US $ 126 billion. As a result of India’s sponsorship of terrorism, from across our borders, Pakistan continues to suffer immensely,” he added.

Chaudhri said India had mischievously masqueraded as a ‘victim’ of terrorism and sought to mislead the international community by hypocritically levelling terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan.

“It has also conducted false flag operations in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir) and inside India to malign Pakistan. That façade has now been removed and the world can see the real face of India – one blackened by its decades-long state-terrorism in IIOJK and state-sponsored terrorism and destabilization efforts in Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

The most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan, he said, was Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav — caught red-handed in March 2016.

“His complicity in subversion, sabotage and terrorism in Pakistan is part of the incontrovertible evidence against India. The world is also familiar with “saffron terror” orchestrated and unleashed by the RSS-BJP zealots against Muslims in India and against Pakistan. Masterminds of Mecca Masjid, Ajmer Dargah, and Samjhota Express terrorist cases, like Swami Aseemanand, have been granted full state protection and acquitted in complete travesty of justice after having confessed to India’s National Investigation Agency,” he said.

The spokesperson said that open threats to Pakistan by Indian civilian and military leaders, India’s sinister design to subvert CPEC and public statements by noted Indian politicians and senior security officials on ‘teaching Pakistan’ a lesson through use of terrorism constitute further incriminating evidence.

“The presence of ISIL and AQIS in India as highlighted in recent UN reports indicate that India is emerging as a hotbed of UN designated international terrorist organizations and posing a great risk to the region.

The recent revelations by FINCEN files illustrate how India uses its financial system for money laundering and other illegal activities such as terrorism financing — brazenly and with impunity,” he said.

Chaudhri said that use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India made it culpable under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism conventions.

“It is the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account and take practical steps to proceed against the Indian nationals involved in patronage of terrorist entities,” he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan expected the UN counter-terrorism bodies “to proceed on the basis of concrete evidence provided by Pakistan and urge India to renounce use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. The UN must also play its part in dismantling of the Indian terrorist infrastructure, details of which have been provided in the Dossier.”