Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take nation into confidence regarding election reforms and will explain in detail the process of general and Senate elections.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan has completed his homework on constitutional reforms and will brief the nation along with members of reform committee, federal ministers and legal team. He will also explain the process of provincial and local bodies elections.

Sources further said that the prime minister is also expected to talk about responsibilities of presiding and returning officers regarding compiling of election results.

He will also speak about transparency in Gilgit-Baltistan elections and amendments in constitutions for electoral reforms, sources said.