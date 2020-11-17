Share:

islamabad - Police have arrested 197 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success. Owing these efforts, 18 accused were arrested involved in dacoity/robbery/burglary/theft and car theft while 41 absconders were held during the same period.

Moreover, police held 25 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 13.155 kilogram hashish, 2.550 kilogram heroin, 612 gram Ice and 199 bottles of wine were also recovered from them. Police also arrested 15 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 14 pistols, one gun and 64 rounds from them.

Meanwhile, 98 other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in 43 crime cases of various nature were also held.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

Waqar Ud din Syed further told that despite law and order situation in the city, a massive crackdown was underway against anti-social elements.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.