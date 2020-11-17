Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Railways is all set to launch partial Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) operation on November 19.

The PR had announced to partially resume Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) from November 16 in phases, but it was delayed due to non-finalisation of the arrangements.

Ten bodies, power van and two engines reached Karachi on Monday for the KCR. The engine, power van along with 10 bogies left for Karachi from Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Last week, a KCR train comprising four bogies and two locomotives travelled a 14-kilometre-long distance from Karachi’s City Railway Station to Orangi Town.

The train took around two hours to cover the entire distance that was supposed to take minutes, they said, adding it took much longer than usual because of the dilapidated condition of the tracks and stations.

The KCR project is 12.63 kilometer at grade (on the ground), and 30.75 kilometer elevated with 24 railway stations out of which 14 will be elevated. The average distance between each station will be 1.8 kilometre.