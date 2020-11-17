Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underlined the need for necessary measures to ensure women involvement in the development process so as to make them functional part of society.

Addressing the 3rd convocation of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) here, he said that since we have our own values, we do not need to look towards West for adopting everything.

He said that the West gave rights to women about 200 years back, while Islam did the same thing about 1400 years ago. “Since Islam is a complete code of life, we must always seek guidance from our religion on all aspects of life,” he added.

The president said that the government and the employers should make adjustments in such a way that a working woman should feel comfortable on her return from maternity leave, adding that these things should be taken into account consciously.