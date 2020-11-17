ISLAMABAD - Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, matters of bilateral professional interest, regional security environment, and further strengthening of security & defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. Commander QEAF lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism, says a press release issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing on Monday. Also, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Staff Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet alongwith his delegation visited Air Headquarters here on Monday. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan received the distinguished guest upon his arrival, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force (PAF). A smartly turned-out contingent of the PAF presented guard of honour. The visiting dignitary also paid homage to PAF martyrs by laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada (Martyrs Monument). Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel, and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, the statement said. The Chief of the Air staff highlighted brotherly relations and collaboration between the two sides. Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the already existing cordial relations between the two air forces, the statement said.
Staff Reporter
November 17, 2020
