Share:

ISLAMABAD - Major General (Pilot) Salem Ha­mad Eqail Al-Nabet, Command­er Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), who is on official visit to Paki­stan, called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. Ac­cording to Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) Directorate, matters of bilateral profes­sional interest, regional secu­rity environment, and further strengthening of security & de­fence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. Command­er QEAF lauded the profession­alism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacri­fices in fight against terrorism, says a press release issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing on Monday. Also, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Staff Ma­jor General (Pilot) Salem Ha­mad Eqail Al-Nabet alongwith his delegation visited Air Head­quarters here on Monday. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Mar­shal Mujahid Anwar Khan re­ceived the distinguished guest upon his arrival, said a state­ment issued by a spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force (PAF). A smartly turned-out contingent of the PAF presented guard of honour. The visiting dignitary also paid homage to PAF mar­tyrs by laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada (Mar­tyrs Monument). Command­er Qatar Emiri Air Force laud­ed the professionalism of PAF personnel, and the exception­al progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, the statement said. The Chief of the Air staff highlighted brotherly relations and collaboration between the two sides. Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the already existing cordial rela­tions between the two air forc­es, the statement said.