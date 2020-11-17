Share:

Rawalpindi-The meeting of Rawalpindi Ring Road Economic Zones Facilitation Committee was held here on Monday.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Under chaired the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Rawalpindi Ring Road would not only reduce the traffic congestion in the twin cities rather would also provide a clean, healthy and safe environment to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that logistics and education centres, health city, dry port, business centres, industrial zones, transport terminals, wholesale markets, amusement parks and residential properties would be constructed on both sides of Rawalpindi Ring Road which would boost the economy of the region. Numerous new employment opportunities will be created and better facilities will be provided to the people. He said the construction of this project will be completed in two years and the project will be built on public private partnership model and it was emphasised that the business community should invest in this important project and will enjoy full benefit from these opportunities. He said that eight interchanges would be constructed on Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lauded the initiative of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by the PTI government. He said that the project was the dire need of twin cities.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza added that investors would be facilitated from Rawalpindi Ring Road Economic Zones. He said the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce should submit their further suggestions about this project. He further said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, steps are being taken to provide facilities to the business community besides the citizens. Both the Presidents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industries praised the Rawalpindi Ring Road Economic Zones and thanked Chairman RDA.

The meeting was attended by The Director General RDA Amara Khan, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nasir Mirza and President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Yasir Ilyas.