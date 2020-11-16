Share:

ISLAMABAD-Internationally acclaimed actors Sara Loren and Adnan Siddiqui have officially signed up for director Angeline Malik’s upcoming project, ‘A Conversation’.

The short film is said to air internationally as well. The director believes that both Loren and Siddiqui, who have previously worked together on the Six Sigma series ‘Kaisi Yeh Aggan’, will be a perfect fit to help create magic on screen. Loren is known for showing versatility through her acting on Pakistani television and Bollywood Films alike. The superstar has made a mark for her striking performance in the Bollywood film ‘Murder 3’. Her talent has always been noteworthy and adventurous. The actress has taken on several diverse roles throughout her career, such as her role as Rabia in ‘Rabia ZindaRahegi’, and her character Shah Bano in ‘MeharBanoAur Shah Bano’. However, this project is said to showcase her prowess unlike ever seen before. Viewers will get a chance to see Loren in her element once again through dialogue and emotive expressions.

Her co-star in the upcoming project is the celebrated Pakistani actor, producer, and model, Adnan Siddiqui, who has worked in Pakistani film and television as well. He has also been featured in multiple international projects alongside names such as Angelina Jolie, Irfan Khan and Sridevi. Siddiqui has a long-standing reputation for being one of the best actors in the industry right now and has shown his incredible talent for nearly two decades.