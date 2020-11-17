Share:

KHYBER - A private school was closed down in Shalober area of subdivision of Bara after 17 corona cases were reported on Monday. According to Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash, tests’ result of 17 students of 9th and 10th grades of the school came positive after which the school was closed till November 22 (Sunday). “As per SOPs formulated for education institutions in case of COVID-19 cases any school will be closed down for five to seven days to contain rapid spread of the pandemic,” he added.