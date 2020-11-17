Share:

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad former District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Lala Jaffar on Monday warned that second wave of COVID-19 could prove more lethal as majority of the people were not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) suggested by the government and health department to contain spread of the contagion.

Speaking in a consultative session organised for “Strengthening of Public Service Delivery” by Nishat Welfare Organisation in collaboration with Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Friedrich Nauman Foundation (FNF) at a local hotel, Dr Lala Jaffar said the only cure for COVID-19 was to adopt precautionary measures and keeping social distancing during essential interactions.

Majority of the people consider that coronavirus is not any disease, therefore, they are not adopting any precaution against it, Dr Lala Jaffar Khan alarmed and added that second wave of the virus could be more dangerous than the previous one; therefore, everyone should adopt preventive measures to keep them protected from the virus.

In case of not following preventive measures, situation could further be deteriorated in the district as 103 cases turned out to be positive out of 793 samples taken for the test on Sunday, former DHO said and suggested that wearing face mask in the public was mandatory to contain the virus from spreading further.

Taking part in the consultative session, the Additional Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro Dr Nazir Haider Shah said COVID-19 was spreading steadily in the country in general and Sindh in particular which could only be curbed by adopting preventative measures.

Describing coronavirus a global pandemic, Dr Shah said as many as 0.7 million people were being tested positive over the globe on daily basis that had become a global threat.

Replying to a question, Dr Nazir Haider said elderly people, diabetic, cardiac and kidney patients were more vulnerable to the COVID-19, while children were the least affectees but they could pose danger to other family members if contracted by the virus.

He stressed the need for disseminating awareness among the general public with regard to the danger of the pandemic. Media and civil society organisations could play important role in creating awareness among the people to stop spread of the coronavirus pandemic.