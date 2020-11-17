Share:

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah on Monday isolat­ed himself at home as he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued here from CM House, the chief min­ister’s spokesman said that the CM felt light fever on last Fri­day. Therefore, he got his PCR test which detected him as COVID-19 positive.

On the other hand, the total active COVID-19 cases in Paki­stan on Monday were recorded 28,048 as 2,128 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

At least 19 corona patients who were under treatment in hospitals died on Sunday. Ac­cording to the National Com­mand and Operation Centre (NCOC), no COVID affected per­son was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Balochistan, while 206 ventila­tors were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,859 allocat­ed for COVID-19 patients.

Some 29,511 tests were con­ducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,353 in Sindh, 11,361 in Punjab, 5,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 437 in Balochistan, 304 in GB, and 944 in AJK.

Around 359,032 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan mak­ing it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 356,904 cases were detect­ed so far, including AJK 5,455, Balochistan 16,407, GB 4,452, ICT 24,218, KP 42,370, Punjab 110,450 and Sindh 155,680.

About 7,160 deaths were re­corded in country since the eruption of the contagion, in­cluding 2,747 Sindh among nine of them died in hospital on Sunday, 2,475 in Punjab four of them died in hospital on Sun­day, 1,311 in KP two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 257 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 156 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 121 in AJK two of them died in hos­pital on Sunday.

A total of 4,950,561 coro­na tests have been conduct­ed so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID fa­cilities. Some 1,587 corona pa­tients were admitted in hospi­tals across the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Sena­tor Shibli Faraz Monday prayed for the early recovery of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Allah may give him complete health.