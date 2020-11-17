Share:

LONDON - The Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK has launched a campaign at an international level to expose the Indian atrocities on the ceasefire line and Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Each Kashmiri and Pakistani is furious with India for violating human rights and continuous war crimes which is getting worst day by day on both sides of Jammu & Kashmir. More than six civilians killed, 31 civilians severely injured, houses & livestock destroyed in the recent Indian army shelling along the cease fire line.

Raja Fahim Kayani, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, expressed his concerns during the group’s meeting over the heavy shelling on civilian population from across the Line of Control.

He stated that Indian army attacks reveal the Indian government’s intention to erase Kashmiris & steal their land through new Domicile Law.

While addressing the TeK members at the virtual meeting, the TeK President said the Neelum Valley incident indicates Indian has no respect for humanity.

On this occasion even schools were not spared while children were heard crying loud out of fear. How can the world keep quiet, he remared. He argued the world to save the remaining Kashmiris from barbarism of the Indian army.

Secretary Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Rehana Ali, said on the occasion that the Friday incident of Indian army shelling at AJK can’t be ignored so their party has decided to call an All Parties Conference to make a joint strategy to expose Indian brutalities at an international level.

She further said that the international community should condemn India for its inhuman activities in the occupied valley.