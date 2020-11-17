Share:

RAWALPINDI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) decided to call off its Faizabad protest sit-in after successful negotiations with the federal government late yesterday night.

However, the TLP did not give any timeframe to call off the protest. On November 15, thousands of TLP activists, on the call of their chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, had stormed into Islamabad and staged a sit-in against the publication of blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in France.

TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi announced to call off the protest sit-in after successful negotiations with a government’s delegation led by Federal Minister on Religious Affairs Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri.

Other members of the delegation were Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Shah, Secretary Interior, Advisor to PM on Interior Mirza Shehzad Akbar and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed. The government delegation met with the TLP chief on the instructions Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the issue amicably.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi police reportedly arrested more than 400 activists of TLP during last 36 hours. According to sources, a total of 40 cops were injured during the clashes with TLP charged activists on Sunday last and are under treatment in Allied Hospitals.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani also paid a visit to volatile Faizabad where he was briefed about the law and order situation by two tops bosses of Rawalpindi police Imran Ahmer and Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

Similarly, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq arrived at Faizabad and witnessed the situation there.

Metro Bus Service remained suspended between the twin cities. Roads were also blocked by police by putting containers in the twin cities causing immense troubles for commuters.

Business activities remained slow along with Murree Road and other parts of the cities.

According to details, more than 2000 activists of TLP had managed to storm into the capital Sunday night and staged a sit-in on Faizabad Bridge while disconnecting land route of Islamabad with rest of the country.

To disperse the protestors, the riots police had fired tear gas shells at them early in the morning.

However, the protestors refused to leave the venue and pelted police with stones.

Due to the shelling, dozens of TLP activists sustained injuries.