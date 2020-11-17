Share:

LAHORE - In a bid to build capacity of polio teams and their supervisors ahead of National Immunization Drive starting from November 30, training of these teams has started all over the Punjab. As per a handout issued by the Emergency Operations Centre of Punjab, participants of these training sessions have been made bound to comply with the COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs). In the first phase, which is currently underway, over 10,000 polio team area in-charges and their 3,800 district supervisors will be imparted training, while in the second phase, over 48,000 polio teams will be trained.In Lahore, over 1,000 area in-charges will be trained in monitoring polio campaigns. “Polio teams’ capacity will be built in vaccine cold chain maintenance, vaccination of children, route map development, data collection on tally sheets and inter-personal communication,” said Sundas Irshad, head of the polio programme in Punjab. She directed the monitors to personally view the training sessions. “It is of utmost importance that quality of training is focused upon,” she stressed. She also appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated in the upcoming campaign in order to save them from the crippling disease and rid the country of the virus.