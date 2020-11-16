Share:

Lahore -Unifoam thumped FBR as five more matches decided in the Premier Super League here at different venues. Besides Unifoam, other winning sides were Zephyr, UCS and Descon. In the match at Valencia Cricket Ground, Unifoam defeated FBR by a big margin of 61 runs. Playing first, Unifoam scored 172-7 with Abbas Ali hitting brilliant 64 runs while Qasim Malik took three wickets. In reply, FBR could score 111 runs with Azfar Zaidi making 26 while Aamir Ashiq grabbed four wickets. Aamir Ashiq was declared the best player of the match. In the match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Zephyr defeated DPS by 10 runs. Playing first, Zephyr scored 119 for loss of 7 wickets. Shehzad Ahmed made 37 runs while Mudassar Rathore bowled brilliantly and took 4 wickets. In pursuit of the desired target, the DPS team piled up 109 runs. Ali Arham scored 34 runs while Mohammad Irfan got three and Shehzad Ahmed got two wickets. Shehzad Ahmed was named the best player of the match. In another match at same venue, Netsol defeated UCS by 39 runs. Netsol scored 180 for loss of 5 wickets in first innings. Khurram Bilal played a brilliant innings of 50 runs and Hamad Aziz took three wickets.In pursuit of the target, UCS scored 141 runs. Muhammad Kashif scored 48 runs and Saif Rasool took three wickets. Khurram Bilal was awarded the best player of the match.