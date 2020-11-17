Share:

Caracas - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that his government has agreed to buy 10 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19. The vaccines will come in the first quarter of 2021, Maduro said at an event in Caracas broadcast on government television, adding that “Venezuela will manufacture the Russian vaccine in the Venezuelan laboratories.” In August, Russia became the first country to register a vaccine against Covid-19, which it named Sputnik V after the world’s first satellite launched into space in 1957. However, the announcement has been met with skepticism in the international community.