Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking registration of second FIR of slain PPP chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Tassaduq Jillani resumed the case hearing and disposed off the plea regarding registration of second FIR of BB murder, a private television channel reported.

The petition was filed by Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, former protocol officer of the PPP leader.

Aslam sought the registration of FIR against 12 respondents, including former president Gen Musharraf, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Interior Minister Rehman Malik and former law minister Babar Awan.

The bench objected over status of the complainant on the grounds that only heirs of Benazir Bhutto could file such a plea. To which, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam withdrew his petition.