RAWALPINDI - A 42-year-old female beautician was stabbed to death in her house by unknown assailants in broad daylight here on Adyala Road on Thursday.

The deceased, who was identified as Robina Saleem, a divorced lady, hailed from Muslim Town and was running Mehak Beauty Parlour at Jarahi Stop.

The incident spread a wave of terror in the market while a heavy contingent of police headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Rashid rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence, besides shifting the dead body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy. A murder case was registered against the unknown killers.

According to SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Raja Rashid, the murder came in light when the brother of the lady phoned her sister but she did not attend his call. He added that the brother found his sister lying in pool of blood when he visited her home to know the reason as to why his call was not attended. The SHO told that unknown killers stabbed the lady to death and managed to escape from the scene. The doctors at DHQ handed over the dead body to the heirs after conducting the post mortem.

FOOLPROOF SECURITY FOR MUHARRAM

District Coordination Officer (DCO) Sajid Zafar Dall has said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed police and other concerned government departments to adopt all necessary measures for extending protection and other facilities to the mourners. He said that elected and public representatives, religious scholars from all schools of thought and notables of the area should also be taken on board while implementing security and other arrangements in Muharram.

The DCO issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office on Thursday evening. City police office (CPO), ADCG Talat Mehmood Gondal, Imran Qureshi, AC Nazia Perveen Sudhan, assistant commissioners of tehsils of the district and representative officers of various government departments attended the meeting.

The DCO said that officers of police and administration should implement arrangements regarding security, cleanliness and providing other facilities by maintaining close liaison with organisers and notables of the concerned areas wherein processions or Majalis will be held. He added that all government departments should ensure arrangements of maintaining security, peace, cleanliness, availability of lights, drinking water, scanning cameras, walkthrough gates on the routes of the Muharram processions and places of majalis. He added that availability of ambulances, medical staff for extending medical aid in hospitals and other logistic support should also be ensured. He informed that control rooms at district and sub-divisional levels would be established with a view to ensure integrated liaison between police, administration and other government departments for ensuring effective implementation of security plan and arrangements during the sacred month. He appealed religious scholars, notables and citizens to extend their all-out cooperation for maintaining religious harmony, peace and tranquility during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.