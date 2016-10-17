ISLAMABAD - Indian troops once again opened unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Sector which was befittingly responded by Pakistani troops.

A statement issued by the ISPR on Sunday said that an exchange of fire started at 4:30am which lasted till 7:00am in Bhimber's Khuiratta area. “No loss of life was reported,” it added. The statement further said that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing which was befittingly responded by Pakistani troops.

This is the latest in a series of ceasefire violations as tensions simmer between Pakistan and India following the Uri attack and an Indian cross-border 'surgical strike' claim rejected by Pakistan.

Pakistan says ceasefire violations by Indian troops are indicative of India’s nervousness following a ‘diplomatic offensive’ spearheaded by Islamabad to expose human rights violations by Indian troops in Held Kashmir.

Pakistan maintains India is attempting to divert the world's attention away from 'atrocities' committed by government forces in Indian-held Kashmir.

Pakistan and India have locked horns over the Kashmir issue since Indian forces stepped up a crackdown against protesters after Burhan Wani was killed by government forces in July.

More than 100 people have been killed and hundreds of protesters injured in clashes with Indian security forces.

On Friday military top brass warned India of befitting response in case of any misadventure or irresponsible act against Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff who chaired the Corps Commander conference said any aggression from the enemy would not go unpunished as the nation’s armed forces were prepared to respond to an entire spectrum of threats.

Earlier, General Raheel Sharif who visited the Haji Pir sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on October 9 had expressed his complete satisfaction over the high state of morale, operational preparedness and vigil being maintained by Pakistan Army personnel along the LoC.

General Raheel was also given a detailed briefing by the local formation commander on operational preparedness of the units and formation of the troops, the communiqué added.