Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday dispelled the impression of a rift among the Sharif family.
Had gone for salam to my Uncle's where he most lovingly treated me to lavish afternoon tea. Surprised to see the spin given by media!— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 17, 2017
Had good chat with him,my brothers Hamza,Suleman&other family members. Those who wish to drive a wedge will IA remain unsuccessful as always— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 17, 2017
According to media reports, they talked about the present political situation in the country and also discussed developmental projects in NA-120.