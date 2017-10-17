Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday dispelled the impression of a rift among the Sharif family.

Had gone for salam to my Uncle's where he most lovingly treated me to lavish afternoon tea. Surprised to see the spin given by media! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 17, 2017

Had good chat with him,my brothers Hamza,Suleman&other family members. Those who wish to drive a wedge will IA remain unsuccessful as always — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 17, 2017

According to media reports, they talked about the present political situation in the country and also discussed developmental projects in NA-120.