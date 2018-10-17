Share:

The Digital Rights Foundation Tuesday called the Facebook “most widely used platform for online harassment”. In its ‘Cyber Harassment Helpline: Bi Annual Report (December 2016-May 2018), the foundation stated 43% of the helpline callers experienced harassment on the Facebook. The report is a compilation of data collected by the helpline which highlights the nature and extent of the problem of online harassment. Sixty-three percent of the calls were by women, whereas 37% of the callers were by men. However several men were calling on behalf of other women.