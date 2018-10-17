Share:

A group show of artworks titled ‘Looking back to look within’ featuring works of six artists opened at Alhamra Art Gallery on Tuesday. The exhibition was inaugurated by renowned personality Yousaf Salahuddin. The artists who showcased their work at the show included Faiza Bhatti, Farrukh Adnan, Ghulam Hussain, Maham Suhail, Ozma Bhatti and Sana Durrani. Artists used contemporary medium like video art, mixed media and paintings to convey their concepts. ‘Looking back to Look within’ is based around the theme of linking the past with the present and exploring ourselves through the lens of the past. Ghulam Hussain said, “My work is the combination of low craft art (Ralli, Charpai, Chatai) and high craft art (Op Art). The block patterns and rectangular shapes strongly give the impression of Rali art in my work. I weave the structure and patterns which is the reflection of Charpais and Chatais. The pieces are created in black and white, giving the viewer the impression of movement and vibrating patterns depict the illusion effects of Op Art.” Sana Durrani said: “As an artist, my intention is to promote an intuitive and spiritual understanding of reality to my witness. My work is based on my own personal experiences of visiting old and abandoned spaces.