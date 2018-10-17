Share:

islamabad - Despite playing a vibrant role in the national economy, rural women are still facing societal challenges that need immediate corrective measures at policy and implementation level, speakers said on Tuesday. Speakers from different walks of life concluded this at the 11th Annual Conference on the International Rural Women Day organized at Lok Virsa. The speakers including, Chairperson NCSW Khawar Mumtaz, Deputy Head of Mission (EU) Anne Marchal, German Ambassador in Pakistan Martin Kobler, Member Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Anis Haroon, renowned poet Kishwar Naheed, Dr Astrid Bosch from GIZ and others shared their views with the participants during the different sessions of the conference. Speakers said that more women are needed, especially from rural settings to come forward and be a part of decision making and the electoral process at national, provincial and local governmental level.

Therefore, women need to be sensitized on the importance of exercising their right to vote. Besides, domestic violence has been a major problem in rural areas while having destructive effects on women’s social, political and economic empowerment. Executive Director, PODA Sameena Nazir said that rural women usually are not recognized and represented in the national discourse and hence are excluded from the major development plans of the governments. She said that we want this government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hear the voice of the marginalized segment of the society.

Anne Marchal from European Union Delegation to Pakistan addressed the rural women conference organized by PODA and European Union and said “Ensuring gender equality is crucial to achieve social, political and economic empowerment of women, especially for women from rural setting.” She also said, “It is especially important for a country like Pakistan where every third citizen is a rural woman. European Union would continue its support for initiatives on women empowerment in Pakistan”. Chairperson, National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Khawar Mumtaz said that men and women in our society will have to work together for a better society to ensure equal rights of weaker segments including women. Renowned poet Kishwar Naheed said that women should come forward themselves and should raise their voice against oppression. German ambassador Martin Kobler said that there is a dire need of greater political participation of rural women to come forward and tackle these challenges. He said that a healthy democratic society can help bring prosperity to its people and safeguard their democratic rights. Therefore, it is important to educate the masses, especially women on their responsibility and right to vote. Head of project German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) Dr Austrid Bosch, while presenting practical examples of women’s specific needs and issues related to justice systems emphasized that the capacity of relevant institutions and officials must be built to redress the issues such as gender based violence.