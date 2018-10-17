Share:

islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against 142,800 motorcyclists for not using helmets and 2,900 amateur drivers during the current year for their involvement in rash driving. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said Deputy Superintendents of Police in all zones were directed to ensure strict action against those violating traffic rules.

Special squads, he said, have been constituted by him for the said purpose, which are performing duties at important avenues and boulevards of the city.

Following the efforts of this squad, 142,800 motorcyclists without helmets and 2,900 amateur drivers involved in various stunts and risky driving on roads were fined. Along with police, teams from the Education Wing remained present on important roads and gave safety tips to road users. The education teams also visited educational institutions of the country and delivered lectures as how to ensure safe road environment in the city. Farrukh Rasheed said such punitive measures are not taken to tease anyone but the only purpose is to ensure safety of road users. He appealed to the parents of amateur drivers to cooperate with the police and to keep a vigilant eye on their children.